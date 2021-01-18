Map: Find a COVID-19 Vaccine provider near me in Missouri

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

ST. LOUIS– The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has compiled a map of COVID-19 Vaccine Providers. The map is intended to be used by those in the populations that are currently eligible for the vaccine.

The site says before contacting a vaccinator on the map to coordinate a vaccination, please understand many vaccinators are still awaiting supplies from the federal government.

The map includes pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS, but officials warn the public can’t just show up expecting to get a vaccine.

