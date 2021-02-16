Map: The 2021 St. Louis area fish fry list for Lent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lent will be a little different this year. But, the pandemic is not stopping churches and other organizations from holding their annual fish fries.
Many Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.” Lent officially begins Wednesday, February 17 with Ash Wednesday and lasts until Thursday, April 1.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several organizations are having carryout/take-out only fish fries. Some establishments are offering curbside pick-up or delivery. There are also a few fish fries that will host socially distanced dine-in guests.
Don’t see your favorite location on the map? Do you work for an organization in Missouri or Illinois holding a fish fry this year? Then register to get your event on the map by filling out this form.