Maplewood chef’s dish helped team win reward on Hell’s Kitchen

ST. LOUIS– Maplewood chef Trent Garvey helped his team have a successful dinner service and win a reward on last night’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns.

The contestants had to create three appetizers and three entrees to celebrate Chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter’s 21st birthday.

Chef Garvey, the executive chef at The Blue Duck, made chicken lollipops with a pepper jam. Megan Ramsay said they were seasoned perfectly and said she enjoyed it and Chef Ramsay even called it fun.

His dish helped the Blue Team earn its first reward of the season. The team got to spend time at the surf experience at the top of Planet Hollywood Casino and Hotel. Meanwhile, the Red Team had to work with an event planner to get the dining room ready for Megan’s birthday party.

The pressure was high for the dinner service during Monday night’s episode since they were serving Megan and her friends. The Blue team was able to sail through the evening but the Red Team struggled.

The Red Team sent out a bland dish to the birthday girl which then had to be sent back to the kitchen.

Chef Ramsay decided the Red Team was going to pick all three contestants up for elimination. Ultimately Payton went home.

Chef Garvey and his teammates survived for another week.

You can chat with Chef Garvey tonight at 7 PM on FOX2Now’s Facebook page.