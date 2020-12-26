Maplewood family loses 11 to COVID, still gives back to community for Christmas

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A Mizzou freshman and his mother are on a mission to spread kindness after losing 11 of their family members who live in Georgia to COVID-19.

Nathaniel Brown enjoys helping his mother set up tables and filling the cabinets outside their home with hundreds of free items.

All those in the community had to do was drive by, grab, and go.

“When I found out that my mother was putting this table out feeding other people, doing this out of the kindness of her heart during a pandemic, I was excited,” Brown said.

Items on the tables included canned goods, meat, vegetables, toiletries, bagged lunches, cleaning supplies, pet food, and more.

Even though some items have been donated, Brown’s mother Shana Jones said she has used hundreds of dollars of her own money.

“COVID has hit the family so hard that right now we all just have to be cautious, we know how serious it is,” Jones said.

Jones said she does it all with love from the bottom of her heart bringing holiday cheer to all who stops by.

The family has helped about 400 families a week during the pandemic.

If you would like to make a donation to help Jones continue her mission click here.