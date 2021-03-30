March is ending without any snow in St. Louis, first time in over 80 years

ST. LOUIS – March is expected to end without a snowflake hitting the ground in St. Louis. This is the first time in over 80 years.
The US National Weather Service of St. Louis said this is the first time since 1938 that not even a trace of snow fell in March.
You may recall, there were several winter storms in February, specifically around Valentine’s Day.
In March, the weather took a different turn.
Although it will be cold in the next few days, the National Weather Service of St. Louis said no snow is expected.