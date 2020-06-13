Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 860 deaths/ 15,390 cases IL: 6,185 deaths/ 130,603 cases.

Marchers turn out in Ferguson Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

[19/26] Sentiments on the boarded up doors and windows of the Ferguson Market and Liquor store on West Florissant Avenue.

FERGUSON, Mo. – Hundreds marched Saturday throughout the St. Louis area to protest the death of George Floyd. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one of the largest was in Ferguson, which became the epicenter of such protests after the 2014 killing of Mike Brown.

The rally was organized by the Ferguson-Florissant School District to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Joseph Davis came to the district in 2015 to become its superintendent because of Brown and the protests following his death. He told the crowd that systemic racism is part of the problem and that education is a remedy.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News