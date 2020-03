ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Schnucks is reserving the first hour of each day for people who are the most at-risk for COVID-19. The St. Louis grocery store chain says that people 60 and older should shop there from 6:00 am to 7:00 am.

"We have heard from many of these customers who have expressed their concern about potential exposure and we want to do what we can to help. By allowing seniors and those who are most at risk to be the first in our stores, we hope we can make it just a little bit easier for them to feel comfortable while picking up the groceries and household items they need. We are asking all of our customers to assist us in supporting those in our communities who are most vulnerable. Thank you for your cooperation and for continuing to choose Schnucks," Schnucks says in a statement posted to their website.