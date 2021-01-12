Marcus Theatres offering discount for private movie viewing

ST. LOUIS – There’s a deal going on at Marcus Theatres in the St. Louis area for groups of up to 20 to have their own private movie viewing experience.

Guests can choose which day and which movie they want to watch from Marcus’ catalog along with snacks and more. The offer is usually $175 but it is now $99 at the Arnold, Ronnies, Chesterfield, Mid Rivers and St. Charles Marcus Theatres.

This discount is available through the end of January.

