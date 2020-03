ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Illinois is moving the ordering of medical and recreational marijuana online to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Pre-orders and dispensary pickup start Tuesday. They say that walk-in business is not allowed.

Illinois Supply & Provisions say that you need a valid ID at time of pick-up to complete purchase. Hours for pick up will be determined by order volume and available staff.

Learn more here: www.illinoissandp.com.