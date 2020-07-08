Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,042 deaths/ 24,629 cases IL: 7,063 deaths/ 148,452 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Marijuana sales in Illinois at an all-time high

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Marijuana sales in Illinois for the month of June are the highest so far for the year. The dispensaries sold $47.5 million worth of products last month.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks sales. How much local governments will receive in taxes will be released later this month. However, in the month of May, marijuana sales generated over $12-million in taxes.

Mariijuana sales began the first of this year with almost 60 dispensaries throughout the state.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News