Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 882 deaths/ 16,417 cases IL: 6,398 deaths/ 133,369 cases.

Marines give special salute to local WWII veteran in hospice

News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Once a Marine, always a Marine. A local World War II veteran in hospice was honored by current service members with a special visit Monday.

The group of Marines paid a visit to 95-year-old Jesus Corona. His family says Corona’s granddaughter is not able to travel into town because of the pandemic, so she called a Marine recruitment office looking for a way to honor her grandpa’s service.

Corona’s family says he’s been a role model throughout his whole life.

“To us, he’s always been a joy. He’s one of those quiet, silent men, but sometimes actions speak louder than words, and he always sets the example, definitely, definitely, and we love him,” Maria Corona said.

The group of Marines who visited Corona said it’s an honor to meet Corona, and as Marines, they’ll always be there for each other.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News