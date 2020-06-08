Watch the next “Coronavirus House Calls” episode with special guest Mark Cuban RIGHT HERE on Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. CT! Email Mark at CoronaQuestions@nexstar.tv with your name, city, and question about the country’s reopening, sports, work protections, or health and safety issues by Tuesday at 10 p.m. CT. Video submissions are highly encouraged!

CBS 42’s Art Franklin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we’re looking past statistics and taking your questions to entrepreneur, investor, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Join Mark this weekend as he tackles your concerns about life during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Nexstar digital original, “Coronavirus House Calls,” hosted by Emmy award-winning CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin.

Coronavirus House Calls has been streaming since March, focusing on topics like Vitamin D’s effect on COVID-19, travel during a pandemic, and the promising drug Remdesivir. Every weekend we assemble a panel of the most trusted doctors and subject matter experts to answer your questions about the coronavirus pandemic. We’re here to talk about your concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this “new normal” together.

