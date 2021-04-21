Mark McCloskey considers running for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s vacant seat

ST. LOUIS – Personal injury lawyer Mark McCloskey is considering adding his name to the list of candidates in the 2022 race for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt‘s vacant seat.

With U.S. Senator Roy Blunt not seeking re-election, other Republicans in the state are throwing their hat in the ring. Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens expressed interest in running for Blunt’s Senate seat, former Missouri State Representative and State Senator Scott Sifton, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has also said they’re running for the position.

McCloskey would be the only candidate in the race to come from outside of politics.

He told Politico Tuesday night that “I can confirm that it’s a consideration, yes.”

McCloskey was seen on June 28, 2020, holding a semi-automatic rifle and yelling at protesters outside of his Central West End home. His wife Patricia was also outside holding a gun. The protesters marched through their gated neighborhood on their way to former Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

A grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey on October 6, 2020 on charges of exhibiting guns at a protest and tampering with evidence.

The McCloskeys have said they feared for their safety and their attorney, Joel Schwartz, argued that they are not guilty of any felony offenses. No shots were ever fired.

“What you’re witnessing here in this case is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, Democrat government of the city of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights,” said McCloskey. “Every single human being who was in front of my house was a criminal trespasser.”

The Missouri Supreme Court rejected St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s request to prosecute the couple on April 6.

Now former U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan, who has been named special prosecutor, will handle the case against the McCloskeys. Gardner was appealing a decision to remove her after the McCloskeys’ attorney said she used the case for political gain.

The state Supreme Court did not explain its ruling on April 6. The McCloskeys have pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.