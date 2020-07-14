Maroon 5 announces new dates for 2021 tour including concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

It hasn’t even been officially announced, but that hasn’t stopped the “Misery” over Maroon 5 possibly headlining the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in music-rich Atlanta.

ST. LOUIS – Maroon 5 had planned to perform in St. Louis on August 29 but the pop-rock band canceled its tour for the summer due to COVID-19.

The band announced Monday on social media that it had rescheduled its 2020 shows to 2021.

Maroon 5 will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 20, 2021, nearly one year to the date they had been scheduled to perform.

“We’ve rescheduled the US 2020 tour dates and are looking forward to being back on tour with you next year!,” the group said on its Facebook page.

For tickets or refund information visit livenation.com/ticketrefund .