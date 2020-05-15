Maroon 5 reschedules 2020 tour, including St. Louis stop

ST. LOUIS – Maroon 5 is rescheduling their upcoming 2020 tour, the band announced on Friday.

The band was scheduled to perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis Saturday, August 29.

According to a Facebook post, all dates between May 30 and September 17 will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.

“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” wrote Adam.

All tickets will be honored once the new dates are announced. For more ticket information, visit livenation.com or maroon5.com.