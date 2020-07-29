Marquee Restaurant and Lounge added to list of bars forced to temporary close due to COVID measure violations

ST. LOUIS – A fourth St. Louis business has been ordered to close for two weeks due to violations of COVID-19 measures.

Earlier this week, The Wheelhouse Bar and Restaurant, Start Bar, and Big Daddy’s were told to shut down temporarily. The notice comes after video posts on social media created a stir over the weekend. The videos showed customers not wearing masks and not social distancing.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report, the Marquee Restaurant, and Lounge located on Locust Street have also been told to close. Marquee manager says she’s unaware of any city letter ordering the closure, adding the bar has been following health department guidelines including mask requirements.

St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson says the city is taking a targeted approach to avoid shutting down a whole class of businesses.