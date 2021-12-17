Marquette football team retires jersey in honor of principal lost to COVID

ST. LOUIS–Tributes to Carl Hudson, an assistant principal at Marquette High School in the Rockwood School District who passed away Wednesday, continue to flow ahead of a weekend memorial service.

Hudson, the district said, died after an extended illness. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report he had been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Hudson has been at Marquette since 2010, and also had previous administrative roles in the Parkway and Kirkwood School districts.

Friday, the Marquette High School football team announced it would be retiring # 98 in Hudson’s honor.

Mr. Hudson, you were always an advocate for this football program and our student-athletes success. #98 will forever be yours. We love you and know that you’ll have the best seat in the house on Friday’s cheering us on. #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/jGEEquaosn — Marquette Football (@MarquetteFootbl) December 17, 2021

A memorial service for Hudson will be held outside the entrance to the school’s football stadium on Sunday afternoon starting at 4pm. Attendees are being asked to wear the color Red, Missouri State University, or Dallas Cowboy apparel.

Hudson was elected to the Manchester Board of Aldermen in April. In a statement shared on Twitter this week, the city said:

“His stories of growing up in Manchester reminded us of the importance of maintaining the same small-town community feel that he experienced as a child. Strong community values were often part of Carl’s conversations with us…It’s hard to imagine the number of lives that Carl Hudson influenced serving as an Assistant Principal, a role that he loved to talk about, particularly his interactions with youth who, often, merely needed a role model to offer them time and a voice.