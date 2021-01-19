Marquette High School alumna to perform with United States Marine Band at inauguration

ST. LOUIS – A Marquette High School alumna will be performing with the United States Marine Band at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Staff Sergeant Lucia Disano has played the clarinet in the United States Marine Band since January 2014.

Disano began playing the violin at 4 years old and started playing the clarinet at 11. She graduated from Marquette in 2007 and then earned a bachelor’s degree in clarinet performance in 2011 from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York. She received her master’s degree in clarinet performance in 2013 from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Before joining “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, Disano performed with the New World Symphony Orchestra in Miami Beach, Florida, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra in Wyoming and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra.