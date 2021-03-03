Mars, Pleiades star cluster reach conjunction Wednesday night

Skies will be clear Wednesday night if you’d like to do a little stargazing. The closest conjunction of the planet Mars and the Pleiades star cluster since 1991 will take place. They will be about 2.6 degrees apart. The next closest conjunction won’t be until 2038.
To spot the star cluster and the red planet look to the west during the early evening. Don’t mistake Mars for Aldebaran, a bright red star up and to the left of Mars.
Both Mars and the star cluster will set in the sky by Midnight.
Aldebaran and the stars of the Pleiades cluster represent fixed points in the constellation Taurus the Bull. Mars, the much closer to us planet, will move in front of the stars during its visit to the constellation.