Martial arts schools, gymnastics gyms, and more to host e-learning camps for students this fall

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Trying to manage a full-time job and keep track of your child’s schoolwork can be overwhelming, and it’s a reality many working parents are facing as the 2020 Fall semester approaches.

Many parents are left wondering how they are going to ensure their child is completing assignments, behaving, and doing what they are supposed to do while working to keep bellies full and a roof over their head. In hopes of helping parents and students this school year, several businesses throughout the area are opening their doors and hosting e-learning camps.

Premier Martial Arts in Wildwood, Olympia Gymnastics in Ellisville, Chesterfield, and Maryland Heights, and The Magic House in Kirkwood are just a few establishments who will host students starting Monday, August 23rd.

These e-learning camps will provide parents a safe, supervised learning environment for their children while exposing them to an array of new activities. For example, martial arts or gymnastics. The added bonus: most of the instructors on hand at each e-learning camp have previous teaching experience or their teaching certification.

Excel Team Director of Team Central, Olympia Gymnastics’ sister program, Jennifer Thomasson said, “I have 12 years of teaching experience, but it’s not our job to teach those students. All of the students that are coming to us we know have quality educators that will be serving them via their computers. Our job is more to assist facilitators that are here and communicate with the parents,” said Jennifer Thomasson, Excel Team Director of Team Central, Olympia Gymnastics’ sister program.

Brett Thomason, the owner of Premier Martial Arts, says he will run a normal “virtual” school day but include martial arts, music, and art projects during downtime to encompass all aspects of learning for students who choose his camp.

Price for The Magic House E-Learning Camp

Time: 8:30 to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday

Cost: $37.50 per day for members*, $45 for non-members (two-day per week minimum). 10% multiple child discount.



Lunch: $5 for nutritional lunch prepared by the Museum’s chef or students may bring their own peanut-free lunch

Before and After Care available from 7 to 8:30 and from 4 to 5:30 for $10 per am or pm session. $15 for both sessions.