Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service 2021 volunteer events, opportunities

ST. LOUIS – The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is Monday, Jan. 18.
This day is celebrated to honor Dr. King by following his example of serving and helping others.
A lot of the events have gone virtual this year due to the pandemic, but that is not stopping the day of service, celebrations, and activities.
MLK Jr. Day of Service events are as follows:
- St. Louis Art Museum
- Missouri History Museum
- Coat Drive for One Warm Coat- St. Louis Galleria
- UMSL MLK Day of Service
- Department of Labor Diversity Spotlight
To find volunteer opportunities, visit:
- National MLK Day of Service
- Points of Light / All For Good
- The Mission Continues
- United Way’s Volunteer Center
For more information about the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, visit MLKDAY.gov.