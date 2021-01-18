Martin Luther King Junior Day celebrations look different this year

ST. LOUIS – Events celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior will look a bit different this year, but people will still get to honor him around the area Monday.

The MLK 5k walk or run from Centennial Commons in University City will begin at 6:30 a.m.

The Annual Freedom March downtown is being replaced by a motorcade. There will be a brief program at the Old Courthouse at 9:00 a.m. Then people are invited to drive from the Old Courthouse down Martin Luther King Boulevard to Fountain Park where they will lay a wreath at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue. While there, Affinia Healthcare is providing free COVID-19 tests from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

There will also be a virtual prayer breakfast sponsored by the O’Fallon, Illinois NAACP at 9:00 a.m.