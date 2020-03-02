Maryland Heights Community Center reopens after fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Maryland Heights Community Center reopens one week after the terrifying shooting that left one employee dead and another in custody.

Maria Lucas, 45, of Olivette, the on-duty supervisor, was shot and killed there last Monday night allegedly by 30-year-old Michael Honkomp, a part-time janitor. Honkomp was allegedly upset because he was being sent home early for disciplinary reasons.

A memorial is outside the center. Honkomp is charged with first-degree murder.

A chaplain will be a the center today and professional counselors will be there today through Wednesday, beginning at 6:00pm..

The center will open Monday through Friday at 5:30 am will close at 8:30 pm. That's an hour earlier than normal.

Saturday hours will be from 7:00 am until 6:00 pm. Sunday's hours will be from 8:00 am until 6:000 pm. Those hours are the same as before the shooting.