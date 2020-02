Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The Maryland Heights Community Center plans to re-open Monday following the deadly shooting of an employee. The center has offered patrons free trauma support and counseling. More than 150 patrons and staff were inside the community center at the time of the shooting.

The first session is tonight at the government center. There's another session Saturday.

Maryland Heights also plans to celebrate the life of Maria Lucas, the employee killed Monday night.