MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The heat made it extra tough on crews fighting a big fire in Maryland Heights this afternoon. They were first called to a house on Birchwood Crossing and Birchwood Trails just before 2:00 pm. The house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Crews did eventually get things under control, but we’re told the house is destroyed.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.