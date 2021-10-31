Maryland Heights police officers grow out beards to benefit the St. Louis Crisis Nursery

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Officers with the Maryland Heights Police Department are free to grow out their beards starting Monday with a donation to the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.

Each officer can donate fifty dollars to the nursery and forget shaving for the month of November as part of the department’s “Beards for Babies” fundraiser.

The Maryland Heights Department is also challenging other police and fire departments to see

who can grow the most beards and raise the most money.

St. Louis Crisis Nursery has been around for 35 years and provides a safe haven 24 hours a day, seven days a week for children in crisis from birth to 12 years old.

Parents who are in a crisis can bring their children to the nursery free of charge.

For more information, visit www.crisisnurserykids.org.