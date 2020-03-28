Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals

Breaking News
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Western District.

Thomson will replace Judge Victor C. Howard, who retired in November 2019.

Thomson has a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. He’s a member of the Missouri Bar Board of Governors.

Other candidates for the job were W. Ann Hansbrough of Platte County and Jalilah Otto of Jackson County.

Parson announced the appointment on Saturday.

