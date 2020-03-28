Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday the death of an infant younger than one year in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”