MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois police is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man dead Sunday night.

According to police, 28-year-old Sean Hunter was on a ramp coming from Interstate 270 eastbound to Interstate 255 southbound when he left the roadway to the right and overturned.

Police say Hunter was thrown from his 2015 White Harley-Davidson Motorcycle and died at the scene from his injuries.

At this time, police do not know the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.