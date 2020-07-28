Mask wearing in the spotlight in St. Charles County and Jefferson County

ST. CHARLES, Mo – Mask wearing is taking center stage in two different St. Louis area communities today.

One board is set to vote on a potential mask mandate while leaders in another area are speaking directly to business owners.

Leaders in St. Charles City and County are pleading with business owners throughout St. Charles county to require customers to wear masks while in establishments. This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in St. Charles County.

In a release, political and civic leaders from all around St. Charles County are joining together to “strongly request” that business owners require customers to wear masks.

The release saying that leaders “want to stop the spread of the virus now, before even suggesting a return to even a modified version of shelter in place.”

County Executive Steve Ehlmann says most national chain stores are already requiring customers to wear masks. Ehlmann adds that while he believes each businessperson should have the freedom to make their own decision they need to be aware of the COVID-19 challenges that St. Charles County is facing.

While St. Charles county is pushing business owners to voluntarily require mask-wearing, the Jefferson County Health Department Board could vote today to make mask-wearing mandatory.

Protesters were at the board meeting last Tuesday where a mask mandate was discussed—another demonstration is slated for today when the board meets at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Hillsboro.

A mask mandate vote is scheduled for that meeting.

Jefferson County Health Department officials are closing their offices early today at 1:00 p.m. because of the planned protest—officials citing safety concerns for their staff and privacy concerns for their clients.