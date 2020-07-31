Masks and social distancing required for voting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson answered a viewer’s question about voting in St. Louis during the pandemic. She said that everyone, including poll workers, should wear masks. There are also safety precautions in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

There is a mask mandate in St. Louis City and County. But, poll workers can help you vote from your car if you can’t wear one.



Hand sanitizers will be available and Q-Tips will be provided for touch screens. Floors will also be marked to help keep people 6-feet apart.



Some people are worried that their mail-in ballot will not arrive on time. The mayor says that you should be good if you sent the ballot by mail today. But, if you’re still worried then you can also take your absentee ballot to the election board and submit it there.



Absentee ballot holders may also vote in person. But, they need to bring their ballots with them to the polling place. There is, after all, only one vote per person.



The mayor also said that some polling places have changed because of social distancing compliance. People should check to see if their polling place has not changed. St. Louis County is allowing anyone to use any polling place to vote on August 4.