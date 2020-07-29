Masks not mandatory in Jefferson County after 4-hour meeting

HILLSBORO, MO – A mandatory mask ordinance was at the center of a heated 4-hour meeting in Jefferson County Tuesday. Jefferson County Health Department Board decided not to vote on whether Jefferson County should be under a mandatory mask ordinance.

Instead, leaders decided to take more educational steps.

“The board has recommended that we make strong recommendations to the community,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar. ” So, we are doubling up our efforts look at masking, social distancing, some limitations on mass gatherings, as well as to look at reinforcement of education pieces

She said her department will work with restaurants and other locations in the county to help them implement the department’s recommendations.

The meeting was held inside, and everyone was asked to wear a mask, but not all board members complied. Demonstrators protested for and against the mask ordinance in the health department’s parking lot while the meeting was live streamed and played through a loudspeaker.

The board said it will continue to look at trends and could discuss the ordinance in the future.

“We’re going to continue as we are and watch the hospitalizations and everything and make sure it doesn’t take a turn the other way,” said board member Suzy Davis.

There is no mask ordinance in place for Jefferson County, but leaders did vote to make masks mandatory inside of Jefferson County Health Department facilities.