Masks required for Illinois bar, restaurant customers

Starting today, guests at bars and restaurants will have to wear a mask while interacting with waiter staff, food service workers, and other employees at bars and restaurants.

Currently, guests are required to wear a mask on the premise, except while eating and drinking at a table or bar. Now, it will include while patrons are seated.

That will also include people picking up orders at restaurants and when food is being delivered to tables.

The guidelines will also apply to outdoor dining, indoor recreational facilities, museums, and entertainment venues.

The governor of Illinois – J.B Pritzker, said in a statement, “Based on conversations and input from industry and business leaders, the state of Illinois is implementing updated guidelines which will allow restaurants and bars across the state to stay open while helping protect the health and safety of patrons and staff.”

Right now bars and restaurants are still open with capacity restrictions to allow for social distancing – with seated parties of 10 or less, and tables spaced 6-feet apart.