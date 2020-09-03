MaskUpSTL applies to the city’s residents and statues

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis group is trying to encourage mask-wearing by putting masks on dozens of well-known statues and sculptures in the area.

The St. louis Arts Chamber of Commerce is organizing the #MaskUpSTL initiative.

The effort has given 80 popular statues and sculptures masks with the St. Louis city flag design.

Residents can find masks on statues of famous blues players outside the Enterprise Center, the meeting of the waters sculpture near Union Station and the bears outside the Stiefel Theatre. The statues at Busch Stadium also have masks.

“We know that wearing a mask is the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And we’re just doing our part in celebrating art but also bringing in that safety element and encouraging people to wear masks by masking up St. Louis,” Jessica LaBozzetta of the St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce said.

Stl city firefighters putting mask on Brett Hull statue at Enterprise Center downtown. The effort is part of #MaskUpSTL organized by St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce. Group putting masks with Stl city flag design on 80 statues/sculptures to raise awareness about mask wearing. pic.twitter.com/J0HAUNYOvc — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) September 3, 2020

St. Louis Firefighters helped to put up some of the masks that were made by volunteers. They plan to stay up through Halloween.

For a full list of statues in masks click here. For a walking map click here.