Mass COVID vaccination clinic coming to Farmington next week – Register here

Masked volunteers assist people in their vehicles at the Cal State Northridge mass-Covid-19 vaccination site in Northridge, California, on January 26, 2021, – Northridge is one of five mass Covid-19 vaccine sites which opened across Los Angeles County last week. LA County officials said they will follow state guidance in moving from vaccinating residents by occupation to age as statewide Covid-19 numbers trend downwards. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, Mo. – The National Guard is assisting with a mass COVID vaccination clinic in Farmington next week. The event is on Thursday, February 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Farmington Civic Center. The Pfizer vaccine will be given.

The event is not welcoming walk-ins. You need to pre-register and receive a call for an appointment time. Pre-registration is done through the St. Francois County Health Department.

The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. It is important that people return for the second dose to develop the highest level of immunity. The date for the second dose is February 25, 2021.

For the most current information, follow St. Francois County Health Department and

Parkland Health Center on Facebook.