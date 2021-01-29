Mass COVID vaccination drive-thru site opening in St. Clair County next week

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 13: A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru site at Tropical Park on January 13, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Miami-Dade County is distributing a limited number of coronavirus vaccines at the Tropical Park site, by appointment only, for seniors 65 years of age and older. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A drive-thru COVID vaccination site is opening at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, Illinois on Monday. It will be open six days a week from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday through Saturday. Vaccinations are by appointment only for older adults.

The St. Clair County Health Department is now sending notifications to people 75 years of age and older to schedule a vaccine appointment at this site or through one of their partners at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Memorial Hospital/BJC or SIHF Touchette Hospital. They will be contacted by email or phone call. The number of available appointments is dependent upon the quantity of vaccine they have.

Anyone who lives or works in St. Clair County may register for a vaccine appointment by clicking this link. No internet access or email? Call 618-825-4447 for help.

Travel to the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center for those age 75 and older with a vaccine appointment is free through public transportation.

The St. Clair County Health Department asks that you do not call them or their partners to see when you will be notified. Follow the health department on Facebook for the latest updates.