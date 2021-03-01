Mass COVID vaccination event in St. Louis County this Saturday

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County and the Missouri National Guard will be hosting a mass vaccination clinic Saturday, March 6. You must pre-register with the county to be able to get an appointment.
The event will be held 9am-7pm at the North County Recreational Center on Redmond Road.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says there will be approximately 2,000 vaccinations for those in eligible categories.
Residents must pre-register on the St. Louis County Health Department’s website to be notified about signing up for an appointment. Page says even if you go through the state’s website it will direct you to the county’s site.