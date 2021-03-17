Mass COVID vaccination event this weekend at the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This Saturday and Sunday the City of St. Louis Health Department will be doing a mass vaccination event at America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis. The events are by appointment only and invitations are being sent this afternoon.

Mayor Krewson says that they expect to deliver 1,500 to 2,000 doses of vaccine each day. Invitations are based on people who are eligible who have signed up with the St. Louis Health Department.

Invitations cannot be shared with others. They are only meant for the people who have been invited. If someone shows up with an invitation that does not belong to them then they will not move forward in the queue.

The city expects to vaccinate around 10,000 people over the next two weeks. Mayor Krewson says the state of Missouri is getting around 120,000 doses a week. The state may be getting as many as 500,000 doses per week by May.

One of the main things holding back more people being vaccinated is the number of people eligible to give the shot. Every county in the region is looking for more people to deliver vaccinations. Contact your local health department if you can help.

Fill out this survey for notifications about COVID vaccine distribution in the city of St. Louis.

More St. Louis area mass vaccination events:

March 18: St. Charles County Event Family Arena (Pfizer)
2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM
register here with St. Charles County

March 20: North County Recreational Center (Pfizer)
2577 Redman Ave St. Louis 9:00 AM- 7:00 PM
register with St. Louis County here

March 23: St. Louis County Event Florissant Valley Community College
3400 Pershall Road, St. Louis 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
1,000 doses available- register with St. Louis County here

March 24: St. Louis County Event Florissant Valley Community College
3400 Pershall Road, St. Louis 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
1,000 doses available- register with St. Louis County here

March 25: St. Charles County Event Family Arena
2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM
2,000 doses available – register here with St. Charles County

March 25 – 26: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park (Johnson & Johnson)
5600 Oakland Ave, St. Louis City
Up to 3,000 doses available (each day) – registration information still pending

March 26: St. Louis County Event Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park
550 Weidman Road, St. Louis 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM
2,000 doses available – register with St. Louis County here

March 27: St. Louis County Event Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park
550 Weidman Road, St. Louis 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM
2,000 doses available – register with St. Louis County here

