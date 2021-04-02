Mass COVID vaccination events coming to south county

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – At least three COVID-19 mass vaccination events are coming to south county including two on Saturday.

One clinic Saturday will be held at South Technical High School on West Watson Road. The clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and those receiving a shot must have preregistered and had an appointment.

The second large-scale vaccination event Saturday is at Bernard Middle School and begins at 9:00 a.m.

There is another mass vaccination clinic at the Kennedy Recreation Center on Wells Road on Thursday, April 8. That clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The events at South Technical High School and the Kennedy Recreation Center are being put on by St. Louis County. The one at Bernard Middle School was organized by State Representative Jim Murphy.

As more mass vaccination clinics are popping up, there has been an issue with the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. Up to 15 million doses of that vaccine could be lost due to a quality control issue. The Post-Dispatch reported that state officials said Missouri won’t see an immediate impact but the effects in the long term are still unclear.

In the short term, additional vaccine supplies are expected to come to Missouri from the Pfizer vaccine. State officials said the CDC has not yet clearly articulated what the impact will be from the Johnson & Johnson issue. The Post-Dispatch reported that Missouri could eventually stand to lose about 265,000 Johnson & Johnson doses.

The Post-Dispatch also reported that the leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza said if the St. Louis region continues to administer about 77,000 vaccine doses a week, 75 percent of adults could be vaccinated by the last week of June.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News