Mass COVID vaccination events coming to south county

ST. LOUIS – At least three COVID-19 mass vaccination events are coming to south county including two on Saturday.

One clinic Saturday will be held at South Technical High School on West Watson Road. The clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and those receiving a shot must have preregistered and had an appointment.

The second large-scale vaccination event Saturday is at Bernard Middle School and begins at 9:00 a.m.

There is another mass vaccination clinic at the Kennedy Recreation Center on Wells Road on Thursday, April 8. That clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The events at South Technical High School and the Kennedy Recreation Center are being put on by St. Louis County. The one at Bernard Middle School was organized by State Representative Jim Murphy.

As more mass vaccination clinics are popping up, there has been an issue with the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. Up to 15 million doses of that vaccine could be lost due to a quality control issue. The Post-Dispatch reported that state officials said Missouri won’t see an immediate impact but the effects in the long term are still unclear.

In the short term, additional vaccine supplies are expected to come to Missouri from the Pfizer vaccine. State officials said the CDC has not yet clearly articulated what the impact will be from the Johnson & Johnson issue. The Post-Dispatch reported that Missouri could eventually stand to lose about 265,000 Johnson & Johnson doses.

The Post-Dispatch also reported that the leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza said if the St. Louis region continues to administer about 77,000 vaccine doses a week, 75 percent of adults could be vaccinated by the last week of June.