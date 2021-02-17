Mass vaccination event at UMSL Saturday; pre-registration required

ST. LOUIS– A mass vaccination event is planned in St. Louis County this weekend. The National Guard is teaming up with county officials for the event at the University of Missouri- St. Louis.
Reservations are required and you can start signing up for appointments on Thursday, February 18. First, you need to register with the state of Missouri’s COVID vaccine site so they can send you a notification to sign up. You can register here.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said officials expect to vaccinate 2,200 people during the Saturday event.
Page said those doses are in addition to the 3,000 the health department is receiving each week from the state.