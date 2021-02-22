Mass vaccination site opening in Collinsville

Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHICAGO– The state of Illinois is launching two more mass vaccination sites including one in Collinsville. The sites will launch tomorrow, Tuesday, February 23.

The new location will be at the Gateway Convention Center at 1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville, IL. You must meet the current eligibility requirements and make an appointment before you show up. You can make an appointment on the Madison County Health Department’s website.

The Colllinsville site will eventually be able to administer 1.350 doses per day when it is running at full capacity.

Gov. JB Pritzker is also activating additional members of the Illinois National Guard to support the efforts in Collinsville and at the other additional site in Rockford.

These new sites will bring the total to 14 state-supported mass vaccination sites in Illinois. This is in addition to the state’s mobile vaccination teams which are deployed to help rural and underserved communities.