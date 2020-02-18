Massachusetts lawmaker arrested on corruption charges involving misuse of campaign funds

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 31: The Massachusetts State House in Boston is picturedon Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A Massachusetts state lawmaker was arrested by federal agents early Tuesday on dozens of corruption charges, some of which involve an alleged misuse of campaign funds, the Boston division of the FBI announced.

Massachusetts State Rep. David Nangle, a Democrat, was arrested at his home in Lowell by agents from the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service, according to a tweet on Tuesday from the Boston FBI.

Nangle, who has served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 1999, according to his official biography, represents a part of the state about 40 minutes northwest of Boston. He sits on both the House Committee on Ethics and the House Committee on Rules, as well as the Joint Committee on Rules.

Officials plan to hold a press conference on the matter at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to the tweet.

CNN has reached out to Nangle for comment on the allegations.