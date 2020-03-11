Massive fire erupts at Metro East recycling plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL. - Nearby residents were evacuated after a large fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight.

Over 70 firefighters were called to the InterCo recycling plant on Fox Industrial Drive just around 2:00 a.m.

Live video from the scene shows multiple agencies on scene and firefighters fighting flames shooting from the building. There's no word on injuries at this time.

St. Louis. Madison County mayor John Hamm said a nearby rail traffic has been shut down until the fire is under control. No one was in the building at the time.

It is unknown if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is yet known.

Business Fire update https://t.co/XwX4ewtmYv — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 11, 2020

Madison, IL Mayor John Hamm tells our @RogueRunnerSTL nearby rail traffic has been shut down until the fire is under under control. — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) March 11, 2020