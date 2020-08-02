Massive train derailment in Montgomery Co., police report no injuries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a train derailment that happened at approximately 7:25 a.m. Sunday morning in New Florence.

Police say that first responders throughout Montgomery County responded to the area of Hwy WW and Franklin Street.

The scene has been assessed and there are no injuries or hazardous material involved in the accident.

There are some road closures in the area:

Hwy. WW (Main St.) at Milton St. is closed clear to the North Service Road.

Police say that residents who live on the east side of the tracks in New Florence can only leave New Florence by way of Sunbeam Road or Hudson Road to Ellis Road which will bring you out to the Service Road.