Mathews-Dickey summer camp adjust to new safety guidelines

ST. LOUIS – Summer camps have begun for some across the St. Louis region. Mathews-Dickey summer camp has had to adapt to the new safety guidelines.

The six week summer day camp for children six to 18 years of age began about two weeks later than expected due to the pandemic.

“We can only have 100 members participating so not only is it two weeks late, but the capacity is two to three times smaller than we normally would be,” LaJuan Williams, Cultural Arts and Health Director Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club said.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are “A” days at the camp, which refers to morning academic days.

The afternoon allows for outdoor activities and basketball in the lower and upper gymnasiums on site.

Williams said while they’re doing their best to follow all of the health and safety guidelines, it remains difficult.

“We’re only allowed to have ten people in a group,” Williams said. “That means one camp leader per nine children in a group. It also means when the students are interacting, they must maintain some type of physical distance of six feet or more. So constantly reminding them of that and reminding them to wear a mask.”

Any other summer the swimming pool would be bustling with activity at a day camp, but it has to remain unused to date.

The camp is still accepting kids as they have not reached their capacity yet.