Mayor-elect Jones makes history at socially distanced inauguration today

ST. LOUIS – History will be made today in St. Louis when Tishaura Jones is sworn in as the city’s 47th mayor.

Former City Treasurer Tishaura Jones will be the first Black woman in history to run the city.

She will also take her oath during this unique time with coronavirus restrictions in place.

Jones will be sworn in along with Comptroller Darlene Green in the rotunda. The new mayor will be sworn in by Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Angela Turner Quigless and Green by U.S. District Judge Ronnie White.

The event happens at 12:00 p.m. To ensure everyone’s safety, there will only be about 90 people, invited guests and participants, who will watch from first-floor seats- placed 6 feet apart. The second-floor seats will be occupied by other invited guests while the third and fourth floors will be open to the public.

All visitors will undergo temperature screenings and are required to wear face masks. They must maintain social distancing.

Jones previously served as city treasurer since 2013.

There will also be several city and state leaders on tap to speak at the event.

Click here to watch the ceremony online.