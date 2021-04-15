Mayor-elect Jones names former Police Chief Isom as interim Public Safety Director

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones made several appointments to the Department of Public Safety for her new administration. She also announced her replacement as City Treasurer.

Former St. Louis Police Chief Dan Isom will be appointed as the interim director. He served in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 25 years and retired in 2012. He has been teaching criminology at the University of Missouri-St. Louis since retiring.

“I cannot start this administration without a public safety director. We all know that Mr. Edwards retired on the 31st. So, we will be conducting a national search. But, if we choose Dan, then so be it,” said Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones.

Heather Taylor will be the Senior Advisor to The Department of Public Safety. She has served over 20 years in the St. Louis Police Department. She formerly served as the president of the Ethical Society of Police.

Violent crime will be a big issue facing Jones. The homicide rate in St. Louis last year climbed to a level not seen in 50 years.

FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins asked Jones how her administration will handle crime.

“We need to put the public back in public safety. This means declaring gun violence as a public health crisis and working with our flagship hospitals and universities to do so. Crime and violence do not stop at our borders and neither should our solutions or approach. I plan on bringing our neighbors to the west and the east to the table. We need to look at how we staff our public safety department. Staffing it with differently abled professionals so. police are not the only answer when you dial 911,” said Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones.

Adam Layne will be the new Treasurer of the City of St. Louis. His is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Of Staff for the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office. He has served on the Board of Education for St. Louis Public Schools. Layne is from Boston and now lives in the 18th Ward.

Jones will make history on April 20th when she officially becomes the first black woman to become mayor of St. Louis. Last week she met with outgoing Mayor Lyda Krewson at city hall for about 25 minutes.

