Mayor-elect Jones to take office in socially distant inauguration

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones will take office in a socially distant inauguration event at City Hall Tuesday. Jones is making history as the first Black woman to hold the position.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jones will be sworn in along with Comptroller Darlene Green in the rotunda.

St. Louis’ 47th mayor will be sworn in by Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Angela Turner Quigless and Green by U.S. District Judge Ronnie White.

To ensure everyone’s safety, there will only be about 90 people, invited guests and participants, who will watch from first-floor seats- placed 6 feet apart. The second-floor seats will be occupied by other invited guests while the third and fourth floors will be open to the public.

All visitors will undergo temperature screenings and are required to wear face masks. They must maintain social distancing.

To watch the ceremony online, click here.