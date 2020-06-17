Ferguson makes history as it inaugurates its first African American Mayor

FERGUSON, Mo. – For the first time in nearly a decade, the town of Ferguson will have a new mayor. Ferguson became synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown has sworn in its first black mayor Tuesday night.

Ella Jones, 65, defeated City Council colleague Heather Robinette, 54% to 46% to win the three-year term in an election on June 2. She replaces James Knowles III after term limits prohibited the incumbent, from seeking a fourth term.

This is Jone’s second time running for office with a mission to bring about change with inclusion and transparency.

In her first hundred days in office, she plans to host a town-hall meeting concentrating on understanding the citizens of Ferguson and get their input on what they want to see moving forward.

Ella Jones has a degree in Chemistry, served as a pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and she has been a resident of Ferguson for forty years.

She was sworn in at City Hall, and a second ceremony is planned for Wednesday at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis office in Ferguson. The ceremony will happen outside so people can practice social distancing.

The Urban League’s Ferguson Community Empowerment Center is located at 9420 W. Florissant Ave.