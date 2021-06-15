Mayor Jones outlines $80M of pandemic funding to reimagine public safety

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones outlined an $80 million dollar direct funding plan she says will help stabilize and protect neighborhoods that are still suffering from the pandemic. The money is part of the federal aid from the American Rescue Plan.

“St. Louis is at a crossroads and people elected me to forge a new bold path for our city,” said Mayor Jones during an afternoon briefing. “The $80 million direct relief package I am outling today is a major break from the past, investing directly into communities and reimagining what public safety looks like in our city.”

She stressed the need to get more vaccines in the arms of city residents. She explained that since May, 80% of new cases in the city have been in predominately black neighborhoods.

Mayor Jones also said direct relief is needed to get people back on their feet.

“We want to keep families in their homes and the lights on,” she explained.

Mayor Jones says as the eviction crisis looms over the city her proposed plan includes $15 million in housing and utility assistance.

Mayor Jones also increased the proposed amount of funding for community violence and prevention programs as well as for youth jobs and programming for the rest of the year. She wants each of these programs to receive $5 million.

“Poverty, housing, and instability, lack of access to mental health services, scarce jobs and opportunities for our youth, disinvestment and the like, these are the real root causes of crime plaguing our city,” explained Mayor Jones.

She said she plans to use every tool available in the city’s tool box to address these problems.

She also said this funding is just the beginning. This is just part of the $517 million in federal aid St. Louis will be receiving in the coming years. Even with the $80 million proposed plan she says St. Louis still has $170 million in its piggy bank.

“When we use these dollars in the long term to right the historic wrongs that have held St. Louis back and prevented us from thriving, but in immediate future, our plan today addresses the most pressing issues in the community while laying the ground work for more funding down the road,” said Mayor Jones.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen have until July 1 to approve the funding or critical COVID-19 services will be shut down.

Mayor Jones was asked about the using some of the money as a lottery as an incentive to get people vaccinated. She said that has worked in other places and it is something they can consider.