Mayor Jones, Congresswoman Bush tour Workhouse and City Justice Center to assess conditions

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is doubling down on her promise to close the workhouse after visiting the jail and seeing the conditions first hand. On Saturday, she and Congresswoman Cori Bush discussed what they saw and talked about what’s next.
Jones and Bush invited Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to join them at the workhouse and city Justice Center downtown to explore the conditions detainees have been complaining about for years, and they say enough is enough.
After touring each location and speaking with several inmates from both facilities, Mayor Jones said she is committed to zero out funding for the workhouse.
Jones and Bush said detainees shared concerns about the food they are given, sanitation of the facility, treatment from correction officers, and lack of medical care.
Mayor Jones stated St. Louis does not need two jails. Her office has a personal goal of transferring all detainees from the workhouse in the first 100 days of her being in office.
“We talked to detainees in both facilities, we toured several places within both facilities, and I think I speak for all three of us when I say we were very disappointed, shocked, and frustrated by what we saw,” Jones said.
“Had you seen the filth. The utter filth. The trash. The bugs. Floors a different color than they really should be,” Bush said.
Kayla Reed, Executive Director of Action St. Louis said, “behind these walls, injustice is a regular occurrence. Behind these walls, we are denied the humanity, the decency, and the rights of hundreds of individuals. The majority of them are black.”
Detainees will be transferred to the CJC facility or placed in a diversion program based on their specific case.