Mayor Jones, Congresswoman Bush tour Workhouse and City Justice Center to assess conditions

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is doubling down on her promise to close the workhouse after visiting the jail and seeing the conditions first hand. On Saturday, she and Congresswoman Cori Bush discussed what they saw and talked about what’s next.

Jones and Bush invited Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to join them at the workhouse and city Justice Center downtown to explore the conditions detainees have been complaining about for years, and they say enough is enough.

After touring each location and speaking with several inmates from both facilities, Mayor Jones said she is committed to zero out funding for the workhouse.

Jones and Bush said detainees shared concerns about the food they are given, sanitation of the facility, treatment from correction officers, and lack of medical care.

Mayor Jones stated St. Louis does not need two jails. Her office has a personal goal of transferring all detainees from the workhouse in the first 100 days of her being in office.

New St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (L) and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, talk with a detainee in a cell, during a tour of the Medium Security Institution in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by St. Louis Mayors office/UPI

New St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (L) tour the Medium Security Institution with other political leaders in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner makes her comments as new St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Public Safety Director Dan Isom, listen in after touring the Medium Security Institution with other political leaders in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, talks with staff after touring the Medium Security Institution with other political leaders in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

New St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones exits the Medium Security Institution followed by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, after touring the facility with other political leaders in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

“We talked to detainees in both facilities, we toured several places within both facilities, and I think I speak for all three of us when I say we were very disappointed, shocked, and frustrated by what we saw,” Jones said.

“Had you seen the filth. The utter filth. The trash. The bugs. Floors a different color than they really should be,” Bush said.

Kayla Reed, Executive Director of Action St. Louis said, “behind these walls, injustice is a regular occurrence. Behind these walls, we are denied the humanity, the decency, and the rights of hundreds of individuals. The majority of them are black.”

Detainees will be transferred to the CJC facility or placed in a diversion program based on their specific case.