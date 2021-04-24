Mayor Jones, Congresswoman Bush tour Workhouse and City Justice Center to assess conditions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is doubling down on her promise to close the workhouse after visiting the jail and seeing the conditions first hand. On Saturday, she and Congresswoman Cori Bush discussed what they saw and talked about what’s next.

Jones and Bush invited Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to join them at the workhouse and city Justice Center downtown to explore the conditions detainees have been complaining about for years, and they say enough is enough.

After touring each location and speaking with several inmates from both facilities, Mayor Jones said she is committed to zero out funding for the workhouse.

Jones and Bush said detainees shared concerns about the food they are given, sanitation of the facility, treatment from correction officers, and lack of medical care.

Mayor Jones stated St. Louis does not need two jails. Her office has a personal goal of transferring all detainees from the workhouse in the first 100 days of her being in office.

  • New St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (L) and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, talk with a detainee in a cell, during a tour of the Medium Security Institution in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by St. Louis Mayors office/UPI
  • New St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (L) tour the Medium Security Institution with other political leaders in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner makes her comments as new St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Public Safety Director Dan Isom, listen in after touring the Medium Security Institution with other political leaders in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, talks with staff after touring the Medium Security Institution with other political leaders in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • New St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones exits the Medium Security Institution followed by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, after touring the facility with other political leaders in St. Louis on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The facility, commonly referred to as the “Workhouse” is the second jail in the City of St. Louis, built in 1966 and has come under fire because of deplorable conditions. Jones, sworn in as Mayor on April 20, 2021, has vowed to close the facility within 100 days of her tenure. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

“We talked to detainees in both facilities, we toured several places within both facilities, and I think I speak for all three of us when I say we were very disappointed, shocked, and frustrated by what we saw,” Jones said.

“Had you seen the filth. The utter filth. The trash. The bugs. Floors a different color than they really should be,” Bush said.

Kayla Reed, Executive Director of Action St. Louis said, “behind these walls, injustice is a regular occurrence. Behind these walls, we are denied the humanity, the decency, and the rights of hundreds of individuals. The majority of them are black.”

Detainees will be transferred to the CJC facility or placed in a diversion program based on their specific case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News